Ellie Goulding’s husband Caspar Jopling has announced that he and the singer have welcomed their first child. Back in February, the Starry Eyed singer revealed that she was expecting her first baby in a series of glamorous self-shot photos for Vogue magazine. On Sunday, Caspar confirmed on his Instagram page that the couple’s baby had been born, stating that both Ellie and their child are “healthy and happy”. Posting a screenshot of the world’s population with an extra digit added, Caspar shared a string of smiling emojis.

James Devaney via Getty Images Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at a basketball game in 2017

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy,” he said in a follow-up post. “Extremely grateful. “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you.”

Instagram/Caspar Jopling A screenshot of Caspar's Instagram story announcing the birth of his and Ellie's first child