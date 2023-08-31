Ellie Goulding Harry Herd/Getty/TikTok

Ellie Goulding has assured her fans she’s doing well following an incident during one of her recent live shows.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer was performing her recent hit Miracle at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, when a stage firework appeared to go off at the wrong time, and ignited close to her face.

The moment was recorded and shared online, with Ellie heard briefly screaming after the firework went off, before shaking it off and carrying on with the rest of her number.

Ellie Goulding gets hit by a firework that went off on stage while she was performing. pic.twitter.com/QAdxL2fVId — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2023

Shortly afterwards, Ellie spoke out to let her Instagram followers know she was “intact” after the performance.

“To those asking, I am OK!” she insisted on her Instagram story. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact.”

Ellie signed off her message “love you, thank you”, adding a firework gif to her post.

Ellie Goulding speaks out after being hit by a firework in her face during a recent performance:



“To those asking I am ok!” pic.twitter.com/B34GPt3HRh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 31, 2023

The British star recently enjoyed a chart resurgence after teaming up with Calvin Harris for the trance-inspired Miracle, which reached number one in the UK singles chart.

This marked the third time the two musicians have worked together, previously releasing the top 10 hits I Need Your Love and Outside in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris in 2014 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ellie unveiled her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven, which gave the Anything Could Happen singer her fourth number one in the UK, in the same week that Miracle also reached its peak in the singles chart.

