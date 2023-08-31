Ellie Goulding has assured her fans she’s doing well following an incident during one of her recent live shows.
Over the weekend, the chart-topping singer was performing her recent hit Miracle at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, when a stage firework appeared to go off at the wrong time, and ignited close to her face.
The moment was recorded and shared online, with Ellie heard briefly screaming after the firework went off, before shaking it off and carrying on with the rest of her number.
Shortly afterwards, Ellie spoke out to let her Instagram followers know she was “intact” after the performance.
“To those asking, I am OK!” she insisted on her Instagram story. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact.”
Ellie signed off her message “love you, thank you”, adding a firework gif to her post.
The British star recently enjoyed a chart resurgence after teaming up with Calvin Harris for the trance-inspired Miracle, which reached number one in the UK singles chart.
This marked the third time the two musicians have worked together, previously releasing the top 10 hits I Need Your Love and Outside in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
Earlier this year, Ellie unveiled her fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven, which gave the Anything Could Happen singer her fourth number one in the UK, in the same week that Miracle also reached its peak in the singles chart.
To coincide with the release, she’s set to tour the UK and select cities in Europe in October.