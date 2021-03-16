Elliot Page Opens Up About Coming Out As Transgender As He Covers Time Magazine

More than three months after his coming out captured global attention, Elliot Page has opened up further about his journey to embracing his authentic self.

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno and Umbrella Academy sat down with Time magazine for an emotional interview and photo essay unveiled this week, making him the magazine’s first transgender male cover star.

In the interview, Elliot said that while reactions to his announcement have been widely mixed, “letting myself fully become who I am” has been worth the scrutiny he has had to endure.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” Elliot explained. “That’s essentially what happened.”