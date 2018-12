NEWS

Elon Musk Reveals Underground Tunnel System For Cars In Los Angeles

Elon Musk unveiled his underground transportation tunnel in Los Angeles. This is the tech entrepreneur's answer to what he calls "soul-destroying traffic". Musk calls the system "loop" and he detailed how it could work on a larger scale beneath cities across the globe. With electric vehicles lowering into the system via elevators and deploying specially-designed side wheels. Cars would be able to travel up to 150mph.