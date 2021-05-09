With so many classic hits in his back catalogue, Elton John has plenty of choice when it comes to putting his set lists together, but there is one song the legendary singer cannot wait to never perform again. As the 74-year-old prepares to restart his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which was interrupted by the pandemic, he says he’ll “probably throw a party” to celebrate never having to sing Crocodile Rock ever again. Despite the song giving him his first US number 1 single back in 1972, Elton says it’s not a favourite of his.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Elton John

“The last time I have to sing Crocodile Rock I will probably throw a party,” he told The Mirror. “It was written as a kind of a joke, like a pastiche. “And it became a big hit and people love to sing along – so who am I to say ‘I am not going to play it’ because I play to amuse and to entertain people. “But I have to say when the last show is done at the end of the tour I will never ever sing that song again.”

However, there is one song that he never tires of singing, even though it’s over 50 years old. “I don’t mind not being able to get away from Your Song because it is a really nice song and I never get fed up singing it,” Elton said. The British star also revealed how, despite being in the entertainment industry for over half a century, he still finds it hard to see himself on screen. So when the Rocketman biopic was released with British actor Taron Egerton playing the star in 2019, it was a challenge to sit through it even though he was an executive producer.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA via Getty Images (L-R) Taron Egerton and Elton John attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)