Elton John Home From Hospital After Fall At French Villa

Elton John is back on his feet after a fall at his villa in Nice, France, over the weekend, a representative told the BBC.

The legendary singer, 76, was taken to Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco as a “precautionary measure”. He was treated for minor injuries by the orthopedic department and discharged the next day.

John’s spokesperson told the BBC the star spent a brief time in the hospital “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the representative added. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health.”

Elton John performs at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25. John suffered a minor fall at his French villa in late August. Leon Neal via Getty Images

The Bennie and the Jets singer and his husband, David Furnish, have been summering in France with their two sons, a welcome break after wrapping his five-year, 300-concert finale tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

Though John is done with touring, he hasn’t ruled out future performances entirely.

While taking his final bow in Stockholm, Sweden, last month, the Daniel singer revealed he may do “a one-off thing” in the future.