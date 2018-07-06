Elvis Costello Cancels European Tour To Recover From Cancer Treatment Surgery

Elvis Costello has revealed he has been forced to cancel the remainder of his European tour, after undergoing surgery to treat “a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy”. The British singer/songwriter issued a statement via his official website confirming that he has been urged to take a break from touring and rest, following the operation. He explained: “Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said, ’you should start playing the Lotto.′ “He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery. I was elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead.”

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Elvis Costello performing in Brighton last week

While Costello noted that post-surgical guidelines recommend around a month’s recovery time “depending on whether you are returning to a desk job or an occupation that involves physical work or travel”, he resumed his tour and noted that he was “almost fooled into thinking normal service had been resumed”. However, he said, following a show in Amsterdam on Thursday: “The spirit has been more than willing but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength. Therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour.” Costello had been scheduled to perform shows in the UK, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden before the end of the month, but these shows will no longer be going ahead.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Costello at a screening of 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' last year