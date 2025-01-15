Big Yikes – 15 Signs Your Teen Thinks You’re An Embarrassing Parent

If you’ve ever replicated a viral dance routine from TikTok, you’re probably an embarrassing parent. (Sorry.)
According to a poll of teens still living at home, most (89%) of them are embarrassed by their mum and dad. Although to be perfectly honest, we’re surprised it’s not more.
The survey, in conjunction with Netflix movie Back in Action, revealed a definitive list of signs you’re an uncool parent.
Prepare to feel personally attacked...
Signs you’re an uncool parent
- You attempt to do viral dance routines from TikTok (48% said this is cringe)
- You use youth slang (44%)
- You try and impress your child’s pals (40%)
- You kiss your children in front of their friends (34%)
- You have a ‘Karen’ haircut (30%)
- You add your children’s friends on social media (30%)
- You kiss your partner in public (25%)
- You wear skinny jeans (22%)
- You come along to the pub when your teens are out with friends (21%)
- You borrow your teens clothes (21%)
- You sing along to your favourite songs at the top of your voice (17%)
- You post selfies on social media (16%)
- You listen to the same music as your children (15%)
- You go along to gigs with your children (14%)
- You play loud music when driving (12%)
Salty.
Another survey of parents by Netflix found almost half (49%) try to laugh off being thought of as uncool, while one in 10 (9%) pretend it doesn’t matter to them, even though it does.
The survey also found two-thirds (64% of) parents have told their children a white lie to make themselves cooler, or to encourage them to behave.
In what will probably make teens everywhere shudder, and fellow parents sigh, more than half (56%) of parents surveyed said they wish they had a closer relationship with their teens.
But despite being cringeworthy, 91% of teens say they wouldn’t change a thing about their parents. So keep up the good work, I guess?