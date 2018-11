ENTERTAINMENT

Emily Blunt Hits The Red Carpet For Disney’s Sequel to Mary Poppins

Emily Blunt takes on the role of Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins Returns”, the sequel to the 1964 Walt Disney classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. Based on the original eight "Poppins" novels by author P.L. Travers, the film had its’ world premiere in Los Angeles. Set twenty years after the original film, Poppins returns to the Banks children, who have become jaded adults.