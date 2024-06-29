Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has proved many haters wrong after nailing her role in American Horror Story: Delicate, but one person apparently never doubted her – her co-star Emma Roberts.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the iHeart podcast Table For Two, Emma shared she thought it was “genius” when she heard AHS creator Ryan Murphy had cast the reality star in the show’s 12th season.

“She is one of the most prepared actors I’ve worked with,” the actor said of Kim.

“I mean, I’ve come to work sometimes and people – that I won’t name, but you know who – they don’t know their lines at all, which, whatever, it’s fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line.”

The latest season of the horror anthology series, saw Emma playing a distressed actor, while Kim starred as her ultrastylish-yet-mysterious publicist, Siobhan.

The Madame Web star went on to gush about the Skims mogul’s impressive presence on set despite being a newbie to the horror genre.

“She also will just look you in the eye and do it,” Emma said. “To be that open and vulnerable – and I get embarrassed sometimes and I’ve been acting for 20 years – she’s super professional, confident.”

She went on to share that Kim kept the vibes low-key on set regardless of her intense level of fame.

“And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn’t have a huge entourage, she’s very normal,” she continued. “And that was also really inspiring to see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma revealed that her ties with Kim extend back to her pre-reality-show days when she and her sisters owned the now-bygone clothing store Dash.

“I used to buy jeans from them at Dash in Calabasas,” Emma recalled, adding she was a teenager at the time. “This is right before they did their show and I had a show on Nickelodeon.”

She added: “At the end of the day, we’re just two girls from Calabasas.”