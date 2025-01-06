Emma Stone Debuts Daring Pixie Cut At The Golden Globes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Emma Stone was all about keeping things short and sweet at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Oscar-winning actor surprised everyone when she debuted a darling, brunette pixie cut during her arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

While Stone’s new hairdo was oh-so-daring, her custom, crimson Louis Vuitton gown was pure red carpet classic.

Though many were shocked by the star’s new locks, last fall fans first started to speculate that a huge hair transformation was on the horizon.

The Poor Things lead practically had a hat glued to her head when she was spotted in New York last October.

Emma Stone premiered a new pixie cut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

And when she had to ditch the chapeau for a red carpet appearance at the New York Film Festival, eagle-eyed onlookers noticed that she appeared to be wearing a wig to the premiere of A Real Pain.

It’s almost certain that Stone’s crop was for her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Their forthcoming film, Bulgonia follows two conspiracy-minded men who kidnap the CEO of a major company after becoming convinced she’s an alien set to destroy Earth.

