Emma Stone Debuts Daring Pixie Cut At The Golden Globes

The Oscar winner's new tresses left fans clamouring for their next haircut.
Kelby Vera
Emma Stone was all about keeping things short and sweet at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Oscar-winning actor surprised everyone when she debuted a darling, brunette pixie cut during her arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

While Stone’s new hairdo was oh-so-daring, her custom, crimson Louis Vuitton gown was pure red carpet classic.

Though many were shocked by the star’s new locks, last fall fans first started to speculate that a huge hair transformation was on the horizon.

The Poor Things lead practically had a hat glued to her head when she was spotted in New York last October.

Emma Stone premiered a new pixie cut at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

And when she had to ditch the chapeau for a red carpet appearance at the New York Film Festival, eagle-eyed onlookers noticed that she appeared to be wearing a wig to the premiere of A Real Pain.

It’s almost certain that Stone’s crop was for her latest collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Their forthcoming film, Bulgonia follows two conspiracy-minded men who kidnap the CEO of a major company after becoming convinced she’s an alien set to destroy Earth.

Bulgonia is set for theatres this November.

