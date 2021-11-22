Emma Thompson's Dancing (Almost) Steals The Show During An Audience With Adele

There’s not a lot that could upstage Adele, but Dame Emma Thompson’s dancing came close during the singer’s TV special on Sunday night.

The actor was one of many famous names who attended the recording of ITV’s An Audience With Adele, and she really got into the spirit of things by busting out some killer moves throughout the show.

Although the British singer is famed for her powerful ballads, Emma was up on her feet every time Adele sang anything remotely uptempo during the show at the London Palladium.

Dame Emma Thompson is living her best life and I am here for it! 💃💃💃@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele



Watch An Audience with Adele RN on ITV and ITV Hub - https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/3q8mug2Nif — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

In one clip, the actor can be seen living her best life as she dances between comedian Michael McIntyre and her husband and fellow actor Greg Wise.

Viewers were very much here for it...

I'm not a betting man but I think Rolling In The Deep is Emma Thompson's favourite Adele song. pic.twitter.com/MHUrwhPJ1E — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 21, 2021

dame emma thompson is a whole ass mood pic.twitter.com/9BFXWZvCWS — Mar (@_martremblay) November 20, 2021

Petition for Emma Thompson to be in the audience for all performances forever more🤣 The way she just had to unleash those moves for Rolling In The Deep 😅 #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/kJxXHeF7vX — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) November 21, 2021

When Dame Emma Thompson instructs you to start dancing, you dance pic.twitter.com/4pvuJjVTKE — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) November 21, 2021

Sorry but Emma Thompson is a whole vibe 💃🏾 #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/LahdoxyjkN — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) November 21, 2021

I’m loving how low key chaotic the British Adele special is compared to the US one. Who needs a Hollywood sunset when you can have Alan Carr filling in while her make up gets touched up following an emotional ambush via a drunk Emma Thompson. — Ric Watts (@ricwatts) November 21, 2021

Everyone knows (& needs!) an Emma Thompson at family functions.



Generally, it’s me. Love her. #Adele30 #AnAudienceWithAdele — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) November 21, 2021

#AnAudienceWithAdele

Them: You can't dance to an Adele song

Emma Thompson:pic.twitter.com/O2l3NBQdYX — ℳari (@cakeblanchett_) November 21, 2021

Emma Thompson is all of us after a few bottles of wine pic.twitter.com/aG7BAxSQVp — Ryan (@RyanA____) November 21, 2021

emma thompson’s new role as a hype woman for adele pic.twitter.com/bydTaGCjkJ — dyke drama🕸 (@poloxsaum) November 21, 2021

Dame Emma also had a one-to-one moment with the singer during the concert where she first asked her if she was wearing socks under her elegant black gown, to which Adele confirmed she was actually wearing tights but they were falling down.

The actor then asked: “When you were younger, was there someone who supported you or inspired you or protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to go on?”

The singer replied that her English teacher at her school Chestnut Grove in Balham.

Dame Emma then surprised Adele by inviting Ms McDonald on stage and the pair embraced with the singer becoming instantly emotional.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️



*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021