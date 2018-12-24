Emma Willis Trying Not To Panic Over Huge Gap In Work Schedule Thanks To 'Big Brother' Axe

The presenter admitted she does not currently have any work booked for a long period over the summer, when she would usually be fronting the reality show.

Emma Willis has said she is “not going to panic” about the gap ‘Big Brother’ being axed has left in her work schedule.

Emma, who fronted ‘BB’ and its celebrity counterpart, was left shocked when Channel 5 decided to axe it earlier this year.

After wrapping up the final series last month, Emma told Fabulous magazine the “reality is kind of kicking in now”, and is hoping to find a new job soon.

Being candid about having no work scheduled, she said: “I read interviews with some people who say: ‘Oh, I’m in talks for something, but I can’t say anything,’ and I think: ‘Why don’t you just say no?!’.

“So no, there’s nothing. I like to be busy, and it’s a long period of time that I don’t have anything booked in for right now – three months over the summer.

“I think it’s hard at the minute. There are a lot of shows that are well-established and don’t need anyone else. Everyone wants that new show, but where does it come from?

“But I’m not going to panic, because if I do and summer comes and I still haven’t got anything, I’ll be crying! As long as I’ve got work somewhere and I can pay my bills. I’ve always been freelance since I was 17, so I’m used to it.”