However, Ofcom will not fully investigate the matter, concluding the ITV soap did not breach broadcasting guidelines.

In total, 366 viewers lodged a complaint with the TV watchdog, after character Ross Barton had acid thrown in his face during an episode which aired on 8 February.

‘Emmerdale’ is in the clear after receiving more than 300 Ofcom complaints about controversial acid attack scenes.

A spokesperson confirmed they had upheld the complaints, saying in a statement: “We studied complaints about these scenes. We understand some viewers may have found the scenes distressing.

“However, we found they were carefully edited to avoid any graphic detail, and the attack was not glamourised.

“We also took into account that the episode made clear that the attacker would face the consequences of their actions.”

After 228 complaints were made to Ofcom in the first 12 hours after the episode aired, an ‘Emmerdale’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “‘Emmerdale’ has a long track record of tackling difficult and topical storylines and the unprovoked acid attack upon Ross is another example of this.

“We take our responsibility seriously when portraying what happens in these circumstances. Consequently, the storyline was researched thoroughly with medical experts at Pinderfields Hospital.

“For the sequence following Ross’s attack we adhered carefully to the NHS guidelines about how to help people who are the victim of an acid attack.

“We also specifically researched this story with one particular victim who felt it important to share what happened to him with the ‘Emmerdale’ production team.”