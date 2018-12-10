Emmerdale's Mark Jordon Denies Accusations He Assaulted Pensioner In A Pub

‘Emmerdale’ actor Mark Jordon has pleaded not guilty to attacking a pensioner earlier this year.
Mark is best known for playing Daz Spencer in the ITV soap, and made headlines in October when he was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault.
This came after he was accused of biting 68-year-old Andy Potts’ face in an alleged altercation in July, which began at a pub in Oldham.
Making a brief appearance at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (10 December), Mark denied the accusations, pleading not guilty to the charges.
A trial has been scheduled for 29 July 2019, with Mark having been granted unconditional bail until that point by Judge Mark Savill.
Following the alleged incident, victim Andy Potts was left requiring medical attention for a facial injury, and later revealed he was having counselling and had not been able to return to his job as a delivery driver.
Mark joined the cast of ’Emmerdale’ in 2014, in what was initially supposed to be a short-term role, though he was eventually upgraded to a series regular three years later.
He previously played PC Phil Bellamy in ‘Heartbeat’ for 15 years, until he left the long-running show in 2007.
In addition, he also appeared in small roles in other British serial dramas including ‘Coronation Street’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘Hollyoaks’.
A representative for ‘Emmerdale’ declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Mark was previously married to British actress Siobhan Finneran, and is now in a relationship with his ‘Emmerdale’ co-star Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt.