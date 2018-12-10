Emmerdale's Mark Jordon Denies Accusations He Assaulted Pensioner In A Pub

‘Emmerdale’ actor Mark Jordon has pleaded not guilty to attacking a pensioner earlier this year. Mark is best known for playing Daz Spencer in the ITV soap, and made headlines in October when he was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault. This came after he was accused of biting 68-year-old Andy Potts’ face in an alleged altercation in July, which began at a pub in Oldham.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Mark appeared in court on Monday

Making a brief appearance at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (10 December), Mark denied the accusations, pleading not guilty to the charges. A trial has been scheduled for 29 July 2019, with Mark having been granted unconditional bail until that point by Judge Mark Savill. Following the alleged incident, victim Andy Potts was left requiring medical attention for a facial injury, and later revealed he was having counselling and had not been able to return to his job as a delivery driver.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock In character as Daz in 'Emmerdale'