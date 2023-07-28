The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards originally set to air in September have been postponed as the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue, Variety first reported.

The news arrives after the publication reported that the ceremony’s presenter, the Television Academy, looked to move the show to November while its broadcaster, Fox, eyed an airdate in January.

It’s unclear when the ceremony will take place due to the postponement. It was initially set to air on September 18.

HuffPost has reached out to both the Television Academy and Fox for comment.

The Emmys delay comes amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes as the simultaneously-striking unions’ members seek an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios such as Amazon, Disney and Netflix.

The WGA’s 11,500 writers began their strike on May 2 while SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 actors kicked off their own labor stoppage earlier this month. Strikes have shut down productions in recent months as the unions have called for protections from studios on the use of artificial intelligence and improved residual payments in the streaming age.

The Primetime Emmys delay is also set to push back the Creative Arts Emmys, as well, which were scheduled to occur on September 9 and 10.

