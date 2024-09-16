Here's What Jeremy Allen White Actually Said During His Censored Emmys Acceptance Speech

Jeremy Allen White on stage at the 2024 Emmys via Associated Press

Jeremy Allen White certainly kept the censors busy during his acceptance speech at this year’s Emmys.

For the second year running, Jeremy scooped the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his performance as Carmy in The Bear (whether or not The Bear actually constitutes a comedy is a debate we’ll save for another day, alright?).

Accepting the honour on Sunday night, the Iron Claw star wasted no time in thanking his “fellow nominees” and the Television Academy, before thanking the behind-the-scenes team at The Bear.

He then turned his attention to “my beautiful cast”, telling them: “I love you forever, I love to work with you, and I just want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly.”

Jeremy Allen White’s acceptance speech for his second Emmy win.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/rnpordsxXb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024

Viewers watching at home will have then heard the sound dip briefly from Jeremy’s speech, after the actor declared: “Jesus Christ, OK!”

The Bear was among the top winners at this year’s Emmys, taking home four awards in total, the same number as Baby Reindeer and Shogun.

As well as Jeremy’s win, Ebon Moss-Bachrach picked up Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy, while Liza Colón-Zayas scooped Best Supporting Actress and Christopher Storer was recognised for his directing work on the latest series.

However, it was beaten to Best Comedy Series by Hacks, whose lead star Jean Smart also pipped The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri in the Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category.