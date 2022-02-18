Future Publishing via Getty Images

England could see a “rapid” growth in Covid cases if self-isolation rules and free tests are scrapped next week as planned, the government’s scientific advisers have said.

Boris Johnson is expected to lift all remaining domestic rules next week as part of a plan for the country to begin living with coronavirus.

Advertisement

The prime minister revealed on February 9 he wanted to end restrictions a month earlier than originally planned.

A week earlier, on February 2, experts on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) provided ministers with an analysis of a study by the University of Warwick.

Advertisement

“Warwick’s analysis indicates that, while behaviour change following the lifting of restrictions has previously been gradual, a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth,” the scientists said.

The paper from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O) subgroup of Sage, was published on Friday.

Advertisement

It added that there was the potential for transmission to increase “by between around 25% to 80%” if the population returned to pre-pandemic behaviours with no mitigations.