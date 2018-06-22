England Superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold On Football's Powers To Unite

When it comes to diversity in the workplace, there are few that can rival a Premier League dressing room.

Take Liverpool’s for example. You’ll find players from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Brazil, Senegal, England and Egypt all mingling happily in a small, albeit technically-advanced, space before each match.

And then there are the locals. Step forward young Trent Alexander-Arnold, born in Liverpool and part of the Academy since the tender age of 6, and on a mission to make everyone feel at home.

In this globally-connected world where communicating back home is easier than ever, it is comforting to think there are still people out there making an effort to integrate everyone.

We caught up with the England defender and midfielder on how he helps those with different backgrounds to settle at the club.

