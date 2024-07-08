Environmental Campaigners Celebrate As Labour Ends Tory Ban On New Onshore Wind Projects

The onshore wind turbines of Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm in Romney Marsh, United Kingdom. Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images

Enviornmental campaigners have welcomed Labour’s decision to lift the Tories’ ban on new onshore wind developments.

In one of the new government’s first acts, the department for energy and net zero confirmed that future projects will be treated in the same way as other planning applications.

Advertisement

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “The onshore wind ban has been in place for more than nine years. We’ve been in government 72 hours, we’ve lifted it.

“That’s the pace we’re going to move at. We’ve got to become a clean energy superpower for energy independence, to cut bills, to create good jobs and tackle the climate crisis. We’re getting on with it.”

The onshore wind ban has been in place for 9 years.



We've been in government for 72 hours, we've lifted it.



That's the pace we're going to move at. pic.twitter.com/Hd2B1q8oE2 — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) July 8, 2024

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “By ending the onshore wind ban in England, Labour is making an important stride towards delivering on our climate goals, while also paving the way for lower bills, as renewables produce some of the cheapest and cleanest energy available.

Advertisement

“By harnessing the country’s vast renewable power potential, the new government is staking its claim as a global leader in the green energy transition.”