11/06/2021 07:36 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

Blake Lively Pays Tribute To Actor Father Ernie Following His Death, Aged 74

The Dukes Of Hazzard star died from cardiac complications earlier this month.

Blake Lively has paid tribute to her actor father Ernie following his death aged 74.

Ernie Lively was best known for roles in The Dukes Of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of Blake’s character in two Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants films.

On Thursday, a representative confirmed he died on 2 June from cardiac complications.

Blake has since shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her resting her head on her father’s shoulder while he placed his head on hers, adding a heart emoji.

Blake Lively paid tribute to her father Ernie Lively on Instagram

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, also shared the post.

Ernie was married to Blake’s mother, Elaine, and their other children also entered the entertainment industry.

Jason, Eric, Robyn and Lori Lively are all actors.

Ernie’s acting credits also included roles in TV shows including Hill Street Blues, Murder, She Wrote, Seinfeld and The West Wing.

Ernie with Blake and wife Elaine pictured in 2008

US actress Amber Tamblyn, who also appeared in the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants films, paid tribute to Ernie on Instagram.

She wrote: “Rest In Peace, our dear wonderful Sisterhood set papa: Ernie Lively. What a funny, kind, generous soul. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you. @blakelively I love you my sister.”

