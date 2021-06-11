Blake Lively Pays Tribute To Actor Father Ernie Following His Death, Aged 74

Blake Lively has paid tribute to her actor father Ernie following his death aged 74.

Ernie Lively was best known for roles in The Dukes Of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of Blake’s character in two Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants films.

On Thursday, a representative confirmed he died on 2 June from cardiac complications.

Blake has since shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her resting her head on her father’s shoulder while he placed his head on hers, adding a heart emoji.