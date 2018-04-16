Esther McVey Sparks Outrage After Claiming 'Rape Clause' Benefits Women

Understandable anger at Holyrood committee this morning. Esther McVey completely deaf to the human impact of Tory welfare cuts. pic.twitter.com/QgcFtSzQH5

Tory minister Esther McVey has been called “disgraceful” for suggesting the controversial ‘rape clause’ rule benefits women.

The Work and Pensions Secretary was defending the controversial two-child benefit cap policy in front of Holyrood’s Social Security Committee on Monday.

McVey told the Scottish Parliament the policy offers rape victims “double support” - money and “an opportunity to talk” about the assault.

Under the rule, families can claim child Tax Credits or Universal Credit for their first two children only. Parents can only access benefits for a third in special circumstances, including if they disclose they were raped.

McVey’s comments came during a tense session in which the committee chairwoman twice had to suspend proceedings due to heckles from the public gallery.

When asked about the two-child policy, McVey told MSPs:

“People will be supported and shown to the various other organisations - and again this could give them an opportunity to talk about maybe something that’s happened that they never had before. “So, it’s potentially double support there - they’re getting the money they need and maybe an outlet they might possibly need.”

Women’s charities have tried to fight the “rape clause” rule, with many calling it “degrading” and “inhumane” but the Court of Appeal ruled in the Government’s favour in March.

The SNP called McVey’s comments “jaw-dropping” while Labour said they were “simply skin-crawling.”

The minister was also asked about benefit sanctions and Universal Credit, at which point the public gallery erupted and shouts of claimants who have taken their own lives were called out.