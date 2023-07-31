Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dies Aged 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who played Fez on the HBO series Euphoria, has died at age 25, his family said in a statement on Monday.
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement to TMZ, which first reported his death.
“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”