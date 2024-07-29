Eurosport Commentator Axed From Olympics Coverage For Sexist Remark About Women Swimmers

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard got sacked from the broadcaster’s coverage of the Olympic Games after making a sexist remark about women swimmers.

After Australia’s team won the gold at the 4×100-metre freestyle swim relay on Saturday, Ballard was caught making a comment about the athletes during his commentary alongside Lizzie Simmonds, according to The Independent.

The team was headed to the Paris Aquatic Centre when a microphone picked up Ballard’s comment.

In a clip, Ballard can be heard saying, “Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.”

Simmonds called out the comment as “outrageous” but has not publicly addressed it, Deadline reported.

Social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, reacted to Ballard’s inappropriate words.

Bob Ballard hang your head in shame and get off the broadcast and back to the 1930s

Commentating for EuroSport he’s used a sexist slur as the Aussie women RIGHTLY celebrated together

“The women just finishing up. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their make-up” pic.twitter.com/JRpsLUc15m — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) July 28, 2024

When will these people ever learn? Why aren’t they being given some training? @eurosport commentator Bob Ballard thought this was the best time to be sexist: ‘’You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up,’’ he said. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/6PQOZHQJvD — Prof. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) July 28, 2024

Eurosport said Ballard has been removed from his duties.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the television network said in a statement to The Independent. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

HuffPost has reached out to Eurosport and Ballard for further comment.