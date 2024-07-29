Eurosport Commentator Axed From Olympics Coverage For Sexist Remark About Women Swimmers

Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard got sacked from the broadcaster’s coverage of the Olympic Games after making a sexist remark about women swimmers.
After Australia’s team won the gold at the 4×100-metre freestyle swim relay on Saturday, Ballard was caught making a comment about the athletes during his commentary alongside Lizzie Simmonds, according to The Independent.
The team was headed to the Paris Aquatic Centre when a microphone picked up Ballard’s comment.
In a clip, Ballard can be heard saying, “Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.”
Simmonds called out the comment as “outrageous” but has not publicly addressed it, Deadline reported.
Social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, reacted to Ballard’s inappropriate words.
Eurosport said Ballard has been removed from his duties.
“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the television network said in a statement to The Independent. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”
HuffPost has reached out to Eurosport and Ballard for further comment.
As Deadline noted, Ballard has been a broadcaster for over four decades, covering swimming, diving and water polo throughout his career.