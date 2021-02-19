James Newman will represent the UK at this year’s Eurovision, it has been confirmed.

The singer was due to perform for the country at the 2020 Song Contest until it was cancelled due to the pandemic, and has now been given a second chance.

The news was announced by the BBC on Friday, with James saying in a statement: “I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.”