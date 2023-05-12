Here's What The Eurovision Final Running Order Could Mean For Your Favourite Acts

Eurovision hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham picture alliance via Getty Images

With just one day to go until this year’s Eurovision Song Contest final, fans have spent most of this morning poring over the running order, and how their favourite acts’ spots on the line-up could affect their chances on the night.

After each of the semi-finals, the 10 acts who go through on each night are randomly allocated whether or not they’ll be in the first or second half (as shared hosts, Ukraine and the UK had their spots randomly selected earlier in the process).

It’s then up to organisers to decide where in their respective halves the acts will be performing, with the final running order being shared online in the early hours of Friday morning.

Here are seven key takeaways from the Eurovision running order…

Austria is opening the show

Teya & Salena performing Who The Hell Is Edgar? picture alliance via Getty Images

Going out first is something of a double-edged sword

True, there’s no pressure about having to follow anyone amazing, and it means everyone is absolutely paying attention to you before they’ve had time to tuck into their Eurovision party refreshments.

However, with a total of 26 acts over the course of the night (plus commentary, interval acts and the hosts to steal our attention), there’s every chance that by the end of the night you might not be remembered.

Austria’s track about being possessed by the spirit of Edgar Allen Poe – as an allegory for the struggles of songwriters in the streaming era, naturally – is an obvious stand-out for 2023, and went into the competition as a favourite to win. It has to be said, though, that fans seem somewhat less convinced seeing where it’s been placed.

They are FIRST?! Austria and France really done dirty here. pic.twitter.com/8TvB0XBbsM — @scotscotscot@mastodon.social (@scotscotscot) May 11, 2023

Insane running order. How dare they put Austria first?? https://t.co/x5KfADpDfa — ChandyRan (@ChandyRan) May 12, 2023

austria first is a crime actually https://t.co/K3eAt3Ow1R — betty (@strawbetty_) May 12, 2023

I think it's safe to say that Austria didn't win the second semi and if they did then EBU is evil for doing this https://t.co/8GHDuddLAA — andee 🇨🇿 | VOTE #14 🇨🇿 (@czech_croissant) May 12, 2023

Portugal has been given the unlucky task of coming on second

Mimicat performing Ai Coração picture alliance via Getty Images

If you thought going on first was a tough job, spare a thought for the act on next.

Throughout the last 67 years of Eurovision, no act has ever won the contest after coming on second

We’re not saying Mimicat couldn’t still manage it – she’s certainly talented and we love her energy on stage. But… well… there’s a reason fans of the contest refer to second place on the line-up as the “death slot”.

WHY DID YOU PUT PORTUGAL SECOND EBU 😭😭

May the power of Mimicat be stronger than the second place curse, she deserves a great placement 🥺 https://t.co/Z3UFx553B5 — Liana 🇫🇮🇵🇹🇪🇪🇱🇻🇦🇹 (@euroo_ju) May 12, 2023

RIP Portugal getting the death slot #Eurovision — Jemz Thomson (@Jemzamia) May 12, 2023

Me taking Portugal’s slot of death very very personally….#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/1y5GD0AFRq — Who The Hell Is Caroline Westbrook (@Cazza_Writes) May 12, 2023

No surprises here, really. Portugal literally has no staging, and I suspect Mimicat came 10th in the semi, so it seems fair for it to get the death slot treatment. https://t.co/C384jy8vRJ — Who the Hell Is Robbin? • 🇱🇻🇫🇮🇦🇺🇷🇸🇬🇧 (@Robbin_V) May 12, 2023

I know you were scared of Mimicat power🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/FrrQKVzKiw https://t.co/TONwxeV3mb — Dr. Midnights 🇵🇹🇫🇮🇫🇷🇪🇸🇸🇪 (@reputationW1234) May 11, 2023

IMAGINE THO. PORTUGAL SHOCK WINNER BY BREAKING THE DEATH SLOT CURSE.

shit would be hilarious and i wouldn't be mad the song slaps https://t.co/scf6Z96sn9 — まっぴょんです。| I ŠTA ĆEMO SAD? (@UchuuRaion) May 12, 2023

Sweden immediately following Spain has got a lot of people talking, too

Blanca Paloma performing Eaea PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Loreen’s return to Eurovision 11 years after winning with her staple song Euphoria is one of the big talking-points, and she’s been leading the way when it comes to the bookies’ odds to win again.

Fans were somewhat surprised, then, to see not just how early on in the running order she has landed, but that she’s following Blanca Paloma’s Spanish entry, with some even worrying the two big songs could overshadow one another.

Shame France is on at 6th again but it’s away from the main contenders I suppose



Spain or Sweden is going to overshadow the other, remains to be seen which one though



I don’t think Croatia before U.K. should impact our placing too much, they’re for different audiences https://t.co/YzSFSJ8bES — AJ | Liverpool 2023 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 (@OneiroMou) May 12, 2023

Who’s sabotaging for Sweden? 9th AND after Spain is messy. Is Martin Österdahl responsible — bella diana 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇨🇿🇸🇮🇫🇷🇦🇹 (@eurofamiliaa) May 11, 2023

THEY PUT SPAIN NEXT TO SWEDEN?£?£?£? — Marios 🇪🇸🇫🇷🇵🇹🇸🇪🇦🇲 (@LNXMAR) May 11, 2023

Austria opening so no win, France too early, Spain and Sweden cancel each other out, Finland most likely to win, Germany & Croatia in top 10(?) Slovenia before Croatia is the best or the worst decision ever idk anymore https://t.co/v1n6Pk7PRe — taja ✨️ 🇸🇮🇫🇮🇭🇷 (@hyuni_fairy) May 12, 2023

However, there’s probably an obvious explanation as to why Loreen is where she is in the running order

Loreen performing Tattoo picture alliance via Getty Images

As many have pointed out, Loreen’s enormous staging means she needs to come on after a break in the proceedings, so the Eurovision crew has time to set up for her.

Some fans have pointed out this could work in her favour, as the break could serve as a palate cleanser after Spain’s Eaea, and the pause in the running order before Loreen means she’ll be able to steal the show when the spotlight is back on her.

not too worried about Sweden & Spain sequence because there’s 100% a break between them — liv | 🇸🇪🇮🇹🇫🇮 (@liv_liv_liv__) May 11, 2023

so many lives depend on the break between spain and sweden — Ewan 🕊 (@blicka_fram) May 12, 2023

Armenia and Sweden performing before average songs + after a break is screaming WINNER https://t.co/L83JpOjopI — リアマピ | FEARNOT (@liamapi) May 12, 2023

Sweden have to be after a break because of the length of time it takes to set up their staging so that is as late as they could be in the first half — Paul (@maybushrabbits) May 12, 2023

There’s certain considerations. For eg some of the acts are complicated sets so need to go after an ad break - Loreen in this case had to go 9th as she was 1st half and that’s where the break will be. Then it’s about show balance. — Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) May 12, 2023

It has to be said that Finland has been given a very good spot

Käärijä performing Cha Cha Cha picture alliance via Getty Images

Käärijä’s chaotic performance of his electronic/heavy metal/country/Scandinavian schlager-inspired Cha Cha Cha has gone down a storm with Eurofans, and he’s another of the massive favourites to win.

Not only has he been given a great position in the running order, as late in the first half as you can go, he’s also following not one but two ballads, so when he unleashes Cha Cha Cha onto the audience, it’s undoubtedly going to catch everyone’s attention.

i just realized that finland is going after FOUR mid/slowtempo songs two of which are straight up ballads... he is taking it — ۟twinkerbell 🇫🇮🇷🇸🇸🇮 (@shagadelicrock) May 12, 2023

Estonia and Italy back to back? Are you serious? That will give Finland a HUGE boost pic.twitter.com/PRv61HplCq — Pim | 🇸🇮🇫🇮🇦🇿 (@EscPim) May 11, 2023

I didn't even realize there are two sleepy ballads right before Finland, omfg this is just perfect 😭 https://t.co/ejW4X9GZUk — Eliasdert 🇫🇮 | #13 💚 (@EliasDert) May 11, 2023

Finland are winning Eurovision. 13th in the running order (Last of the 1st half) and after several ballads, it’s having a Moldova 2022 effect.



It just needs to be top 4 with the jury. I’m not too sure it will be but we shall see. — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) May 12, 2023

Finland is definitely winning the televote after 2 ballads 💙 https://t.co/qp805FOHNw — Mathieu 🇫🇷🇸🇪🇫🇮 (@mathwtea) May 11, 2023

We definitely wouldn’t count out Slovenia either

Joker Out performing Carpe Diem picture alliance via Getty Images

While not firm favourites in the lead-up to the semi-finals, but Slovenia’s enviable placement on the running order has got many fans of the competition speculating that they must have really gone down a storm with televoters during Thursday’s live broadcast.

Joker Out have one of the prime positions on the line-up in 24th position, which many have pointed out is exactly where fellow Eurovision rockers Måneskin landed before their 2021 win.

YOU KNOW WHO ELSE PERFORMED IN 24TH SPOT???? YES MANESKIN JOKER OUT IS TAKING THIS pic.twitter.com/HIIlrdMmt9 — Tatijā 🌻| 🇸🇮 VOTE #24 (@ravenpluton) May 11, 2023

If Slovenia is 24th, they must’ve done really well tonight 🥇 https://t.co/stYfCaHuo4 — Yuri D Hoffmann (@yuri_hoffmann) May 11, 2023

SLOVENIA 24TH LIKE MANESKIN I FUCKING CALLED IT https://t.co/3YKhYbcj5Y — anton🕊️ 🇸🇮🇫🇮🇦🇹🇨🇿 (@yveslipse) May 11, 2023

JOKER OUT ARE GOING TO WIN FROM 24TH JUST LIKE MANESKIN DID — nati 🇸🇮🇳🇴🇱🇻 (@eurotrashtalken) May 11, 2023

And let’s just talk about Croatia for a second

Let 3 performing Mama ŠČ! picture alliance via Getty Images

If Finland is one of 2023’s most chaotic Eurovision competitors, then Croatia is without question the other.

Combining veiled political commentary, military-inspired drag, stripping and one enormous moustache, Croatia’s Mama ŠČ! is a real moment of sensory overload – and at 25th on the running order, fans are speculating that it may well have already won over voters in the first semi-final.

Y’all keep saying finland will win the televote but the fact that Croatia will sing 25th says to me that Croatia will win the televote bye — mike pol ␛ (@mikepolesc) May 12, 2023

Croatia 25th… They’re gonna pull another Trenuletul won’t they https://t.co/cBjDaaZRun — george 🇸🇪🇦🇲 (@escldr) May 11, 2023

croatia 25th oh they def did super well in the semi btw — max | 🇸🇪 LOREEN FTW (@m2003esc) May 11, 2023

Croatia performs 25th and then they pull a Konstrakta and get top5 result🤭 pic.twitter.com/OxBaCdbHyU — Whereismode🇫🇷🇸🇪🇱🇹 (@Whereismode) May 10, 2023

Here’s a selection of what other Eurovision fans are saying about the running order:

Thoughts:

Austria opening is rough, but also makes sense as a good opener

Ouch, Portugal

The end of the first half is loaded between France, Spain, Sweden, Finland

Finland 13th 👀👀👀

Sorry, Albania

Slovenia 24th is neat

Lol, Croatia 25th



So pumped for Saturday, let's goooo 💚 https://t.co/SGEuIf1zDs — James Yeung @ Eurovision (@jamesyeung) May 11, 2023

My thoughts on the running order...



- Spain and Sweden put together is concerning.



- Austria first probably means that they did not win their semi, perhaps nowhere near?



- Croatia before UK is great for Mae but may also suggest that Croatia did very well in their semi. — Tom Hendryk (@TomHendryk) May 12, 2023

- Finland being 13th after two ballads and before the break gives them the best possible chance of achieving its potential.



- Poor Portugal.



- Overall, a nicely balanced running order, given that the favourites are all in the first half.



Thoughts?#Eurovision — Tom Hendryk (@TomHendryk) May 12, 2023

Thoughts on the running order:



- Finland BIGGEST ADVANTAGE after so many ballads.

- Ukraine will do very well this running order is excellent for them!

- Noa Kirel really gonna get momentem with that gorgeous spot. (So happy)

- Croatia will be a televote magnet. pic.twitter.com/0dCGaaYKTK — EMPRESS 🦄 | PHENOMEN PHENOMEN FEM-ANAL!!!! (@swtpussypsycho) May 12, 2023

No but I don't really have anything smart to say. Favorites being given favorable spots. Less favorites being given less favorable spots. Israel and especially Croatia at the very end of the show will tap into the televote pool, maybe a little more than I thought possible. — Co' 🇸🇪🇪🇸🇸🇮 (@AlleCosTankar) May 12, 2023

🇳🇴 🇫🇮 🇦🇹 🇦🇺



Not bad positions for 3 of my faves, tough spot for Austria https://t.co/XaVPnVwdab — State of Eimeargency (@_Cailin_Corcra_) May 12, 2023

My thoughts:

Horrendous for Austria 🙃

Bad for Sweden

Best of the worst for Finland

Slovenia stand a chance!



Let's get the party started tonight 🥳🙌 https://t.co/KEi88v5Lot — Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) May 12, 2023

My thoughts on the #Eurovision2023 Grand Final running order:

- Portugal 2nd? Choices...

- Well, Finland is the big televoting favourite, eh?

- Good job separating Australia and Germany as much as possible

- Croatia's gonna storm the televote, but tank in the juries for sure... https://t.co/udrxoYjCBv — Jeryl Blaziker Koh (骏雄) 🇸🇬 (@FeelTheBlaziker) May 12, 2023