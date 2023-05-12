Here's What The Eurovision Final Running Order Could Mean For Your Favourite Acts

With just one day to go until this year’s Eurovision Song Contest final, fans have spent most of this morning poring over the running order, and how their favourite acts’ spots on the line-up could affect their chances on the night.
After each of the semi-finals, the 10 acts who go through on each night are randomly allocated whether or not they’ll be in the first or second half (as shared hosts, Ukraine and the UK had their spots randomly selected earlier in the process).
It’s then up to organisers to decide where in their respective halves the acts will be performing, with the final running order being shared online in the early hours of Friday morning.
Here are seven key takeaways from the Eurovision running order…
Austria is opening the show
Going out first is something of a double-edged sword
True, there’s no pressure about having to follow anyone amazing, and it means everyone is absolutely paying attention to you before they’ve had time to tuck into their Eurovision party refreshments.
However, with a total of 26 acts over the course of the night (plus commentary, interval acts and the hosts to steal our attention), there’s every chance that by the end of the night you might not be remembered.
Austria’s track about being possessed by the spirit of Edgar Allen Poe – as an allegory for the struggles of songwriters in the streaming era, naturally – is an obvious stand-out for 2023, and went into the competition as a favourite to win. It has to be said, though, that fans seem somewhat less convinced seeing where it’s been placed.
Portugal has been given the unlucky task of coming on second
If you thought going on first was a tough job, spare a thought for the act on next.
Throughout the last 67 years of Eurovision, no act has ever won the contest after coming on second
We’re not saying Mimicat couldn’t still manage it – she’s certainly talented and we love her energy on stage. But… well… there’s a reason fans of the contest refer to second place on the line-up as the “death slot”.
Sweden immediately following Spain has got a lot of people talking, too
Loreen’s return to Eurovision 11 years after winning with her staple song Euphoria is one of the big talking-points, and she’s been leading the way when it comes to the bookies’ odds to win again.
Fans were somewhat surprised, then, to see not just how early on in the running order she has landed, but that she’s following Blanca Paloma’s Spanish entry, with some even worrying the two big songs could overshadow one another.
However, there’s probably an obvious explanation as to why Loreen is where she is in the running order
As many have pointed out, Loreen’s enormous staging means she needs to come on after a break in the proceedings, so the Eurovision crew has time to set up for her.
Some fans have pointed out this could work in her favour, as the break could serve as a palate cleanser after Spain’s Eaea, and the pause in the running order before Loreen means she’ll be able to steal the show when the spotlight is back on her.
It has to be said that Finland has been given a very good spot
Käärijä’s chaotic performance of his electronic/heavy metal/country/Scandinavian schlager-inspired Cha Cha Cha has gone down a storm with Eurofans, and he’s another of the massive favourites to win.
Not only has he been given a great position in the running order, as late in the first half as you can go, he’s also following not one but two ballads, so when he unleashes Cha Cha Cha onto the audience, it’s undoubtedly going to catch everyone’s attention.
We definitely wouldn’t count out Slovenia either
While not firm favourites in the lead-up to the semi-finals, but Slovenia’s enviable placement on the running order has got many fans of the competition speculating that they must have really gone down a storm with televoters during Thursday’s live broadcast.
Joker Out have one of the prime positions on the line-up in 24th position, which many have pointed out is exactly where fellow Eurovision rockers Måneskin landed before their 2021 win.
And let’s just talk about Croatia for a second
If Finland is one of 2023’s most chaotic Eurovision competitors, then Croatia is without question the other.
Combining veiled political commentary, military-inspired drag, stripping and one enormous moustache, Croatia’s Mama ŠČ! is a real moment of sensory overload – and at 25th on the running order, fans are speculating that it may well have already won over voters in the first semi-final.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 grand final airs on Saturday night at 8pm on BBC One.