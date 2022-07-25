Eurovision To Be Held In UK In 2023, Organisers Confirm

However, it concluded that after “exploring all scenarios” with the network, they shared “their sadness and disappointment” it could not go ahead.

Both UA:PBC and 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra both voiced their “disappointment” at the decision, with the broadcaster claiming the EBU had “denied Ukraine the right to host Eurovision 2023”.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also expressed his wish for Ukraine to host the 2023 Contest – something his spokesperson reiterated as news was confirmed the UK would be the host nation on Monday.

They said: “[Ukraine] were the rightful winners of this year’s competition. We appealed to the European Broadcasting Union to explore all options for a safe city in Ukraine to host and we’ve been discussing in support for this outcome with President Zelenskyy in the last few weeks.

“It is deeply regrettable that a Ukraine hosted Eurovision will not be possible.

“But we are confident that the BBC and the UK will pull out all the stops to make sure it is an event that celebrates and honours the country, the people and the creativity of Ukraine.”

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May 2023.