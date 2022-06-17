No.10 'Welcomes' Chance For UK To Host Eurovision 2023

picture alliance via Getty Images

Downing Street has said it would “welcome” next year’s Eurovision Song Contest being hosted in the UK.

On Friday the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced the event could not be held in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian entry of Kalush Orchestra won the competition in Turin, Italy this year and it is traditional that the winning country hosts the event the following year.

But the EBU has stated that following a “full assessment and feasibility study” they have concluded that the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event cannot be fulfilled.

The EBU has said that it is beginning discussions with the BBC to potentially host the event in 2023 as the UK’s Sam Ryder was the runner up.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said Ukraine’s victory was “richly deserved” and the government’s “overwhelming wish” was for the contest could be held there.

Advertisement

“We would welcome the opportunity to work with Ukraine and the BBC to host it here in the UK,” the spokesperson said.

No.10 added if the contest was held in Britain it would want it to reflect the “rich culture, heritage and creativity” of Ukraine.