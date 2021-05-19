Icelandic Eurovision singer Daði Freyr will not be performing in this year’s live shows, after a member of his backup band tested positive for coronavirus.

Daði announced on Wednesday morning that a member of his band Gagnamagnið had received a positive Covid result.

He told fans at the time this “probably means” he and the group would be unable to perform in Thursday night’s semi final, with a pre-recorded performance video being used as their entry instead.

“We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise,” he wrote. “We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love.”