Flo Rida And The Eurovision Song Contest: What's Actually Going On There?

By now you may well have heard rumours about a certain chart-topping rapper taking to the Eurovision stage at this year’s contest.
Back in March, San Marino entrant Senhit unveiled her song Adrenalina, a throwback banger featuring a guest verse from none other than Flo Rida.
Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether Flo Rida would be coming to Rotterdam this year, which – it has to be said – Senhit has been revelling in.
Speaking to the press in The Netherlands, Senhit has repeatedly teased that she had no idea whether the Club Can’t Handle Me star would be joining her on stage, with a stand-in having performed his verse during rehearsals in the past week.
Since then, it started looking unlikely that Flo Rida would be coming to Eurovision, particularly after rumours suggested he had to judge a “bikini competition” in Miami just a week before the final.
However, after weeks of rumours we have a definitive answer.
Not only has Flo Rida arrived in Rotterdam, he’s officially confirmed to be taking to the Eurovision stage later this week.
He and Senhit will give Adrenalina its live debut on stage during Thursday night’s semi-final and – assuming Eurovision jurors and viewers voting at home know a bop when they hear one – will then perform live during Saturday night’s live final.
The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, with Ireland and Australia among the countries whose acts failed to secure a place in the next stage of the contest.
Give Adrenaline a listen below: