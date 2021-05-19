Flo Rida And The Eurovision Song Contest: What's Actually Going On There?

By now you may well have heard rumours about a certain chart-topping rapper taking to the Eurovision stage at this year’s contest.

Back in March, San Marino entrant Senhit unveiled her song Adrenalina, a throwback banger featuring a guest verse from none other than Flo Rida.

Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation about whether Flo Rida would be coming to Rotterdam this year, which – it has to be said – Senhit has been revelling in.

Speaking to the press in The Netherlands, Senhit has repeatedly teased that she had no idea whether the Club Can’t Handle Me star would be joining her on stage, with a stand-in having performed his verse during rehearsals in the past week.