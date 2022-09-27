Eurovision Organisers Narrow Down Shortlist Of Next Year's Potential UK Host Cities

Eurovision commentator Graham Norton BBC/So TV/Christopher Baines/Matt Burlem

Just two UK cities remain in the running to play host to next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following an update from the BBC.

Earlier this year, the annual music event was won by the Ukrainian representatives Kalush Orchestra, which would traditionally mean that the contest would be held in Ukraine in 2023.

However, due to the ongoing conflict, Eurovision organisers made the decision that the contest could not be held there, and instead it take place in the UK, who finished in second place this year.

Since then, seven UK cities were revealed to have been shortlisted based on their “capability, capacity and experience” in hosting large-scale events, with Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield all in the running.

On Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that this list had been shortened, with Glasgow and Liverpool now the only potential host cities for next year’s Eurovision.

Neither Glasgow or Liverpool has hosted the contest before, with Eurovision last taking place in Scotland in 1972, when it was held in Edinburgh.

Martin Österdahl, the executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) would like to warmly thank all the seven British cities that put so much effort and enthusiasm into their bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. We very much appreciate their cooperation and the quality and creativity of all the bids received.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is the most complex TV production in the world with very specific logistical requirements to accommodate around 40 delegations and thousands of crew, volunteers, press and fans.

“We’re confident our final two cities are the best placed to meet this challenge and look forward to continuing our discussions to choose the one which will stage the world’s largest music event next May.”

Aberdeen, Belfast, Brighton, Bristol, Darlington and London were all also considered prior to the initial shortly announcement in August.

The BBC previously insisted that while the event would be held in the UK, they would still be “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.

Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC will also work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the 2023 show.

Due to Kalush Orchestra’s victory, Ukraine will also automatically qualify for next year’s Eurovision final, along with the so-called “Big 5”, which are the countries that contribute the most towards the event financially (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).