Believe it or not, it’s now been 40 years since Bucks Fizz delivered one of the UK’s most legendary Eurovision moments ever.

On Saturday 4 April 1981, Bucks Fizz gave their all-singing, all-dancing, all-skirt-ripping rendition of their hit Making Your Mind Up in Dublin, and won the long-running song contest for Great Britain for the fourth time.

Bucks Fizz followed in the footsteps of Sandie Shaw, Lulu and Brotherhood Of Man by taking home Eurovision glory for Britain, a feat which has only been achieved once in the 40-year period since, when Katrina And The Waves entered their classic Love Shine A Light in 1997.

Reflecting on the group’s victory four decades on, former Bucks Fizz member Cheryl Baker told Eurovision’s official website: “Making Your Mind Up was a good Eurovision song, no doubt about it.

“But the outfits and the rip away skirts were the icing on the cake that won the competition for us and I’m pretty sure of that.”