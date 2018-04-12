Eva Longoria Throws A Whole Heap Of Shade In 'Desperate Housewives' Co-Star's Direction

Eva Longoria has thrown a heap of shade at one of her former ‘Desperate Housewives’ co-stars, and it doesn’t take a genius to work out who she is talking about.
The Gabrielle Solis actress appeared to suggest she and Teri Hatcher were no longer on good terms, during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in the US.
When the host jokingly asked if the cast “all hated each other now”, Eva explained how fellow ‘Housewives’ Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross were coming to the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star - but it seems Teri’s invite was lost in the post.
“Felicity is giving a speech. We’re all very good friends,” Eva said.
When Jimmy asked it that meant all of them were, she quickly replied “No!” and laughed.
“But 99 percent of us are,” she added.
Eva’s comments followed those made by Teri during a recent appearance on ‘Loose Women’, where she admitted they were no longer in contact.
However, she was slightly more diplomatic, saying she still wished all the women well.
Asked if they still spoke, Teri, who played Susan Mayer on the show, replied: “Errrm, not so much, but definitely supportive of all what we’re all off and doing. Eva’s about to have her first baby.”
Reports of a rift between Teri and the rest of the cast date back as far as 2005, when Vanity Fair did a photoshoot with the cast carrying the caption: ‘You Wouldn’t Believe What It Took Just To Get This Photo’.
In the feature, it detailed how a rep for the ABC network at the shoot was told to make sure Teri didn’t get to pick her outfit first, or appear in the centre of the photo.
When Teri did end up going into wardrobe first, the rep claimed she had received messages from Eva claiming she was not happy.
Despite this, ‘Desperate Housewives’ still ran for eight seasons between 2005 and 2012.