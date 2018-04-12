Eva Longoria Throws A Whole Heap Of Shade In 'Desperate Housewives' Co-Star's Direction

The Gabrielle Solis actress appeared to suggest she and Teri Hatcher were no longer on good terms, during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in the US.

Eva Longoria has thrown a heap of shade at one of her former ‘Desperate Housewives’ co-stars, and it doesn’t take a genius to work out who she is talking about.

When the host jokingly asked if the cast “all hated each other now”, Eva explained how fellow ‘Housewives’ Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross were coming to the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star - but it seems Teri’s invite was lost in the post.

“Felicity is giving a speech. We’re all very good friends,” Eva said.

When Jimmy asked it that meant all of them were, she quickly replied “No!” and laughed.

“But 99 percent of us are,” she added.

Eva’s comments followed those made by Teri during a recent appearance on ‘Loose Women’, where she admitted they were no longer in contact.

However, she was slightly more diplomatic, saying she still wished all the women well.

Asked if they still spoke, Teri, who played Susan Mayer on the show, replied: “Errrm, not so much, but definitely supportive of all what we’re all off and doing. Eva’s about to have her first baby.”