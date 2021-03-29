The Giant Container Ship Stuck In The Suez Canal Is Finally Free

The Ever Given, the massive container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal for more than five days, is once again on the move.

The ship has finally been dislodged from both banks of the global trade route after it ran aground last Tuesday, setting off a frantic effort to free it before the world plunged too deeply into an international supply chain crisis.

“She’s free,” an official involved in the salvage operation said.

Tugboats were pulling the Ever Given toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water in the middle of the Suez Canal, for a technical inspection.

The Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, became blocked when the ship’s operators said it was blown off-course by strong winds during a sandstorm. Shipping experts also suggested human error may have caused the behemoth to shift sideways, lodging both the bow and stern in the sandy banks on either side of the canal.