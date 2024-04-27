Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over What ACTUALLY Happens During A C-Section

ruizluquepaz via Getty Images Mother feeds her newborn baby after a cesarean section - Doctors performing a cesarean section in the operating room - Buenos Aires - Argentina

You might have experienced one or know someone who has gone through a c-section, but one video has gone viral because people are just realising what ACTUALLY happens during a caesarean.

In the video, which was originally posted on TikTok, you can see the layers that need to be cut through in order to get to the baby.

The order of layers to cut through is the skin, fat, fascia, muscle (which is pulled apart), peritoneum and uterus. However, before reaching the uterus, the bladder is pulled down to access it.

Then finally, the amniotic sac which can be cut or pulled open.

Social media users were left shocked to find out doctors had to cut through seven layers to reach the baby.

Can’t believe my body went through this and I was awake and the same body is still carrying through this life thing. — Rabi’a Aneesa Idrees (@neesatouX) April 20, 2024

On TikTok users were also quick to share their feelings, one wrote: “I’m 16m postpartum and this is making my c-section scar hurt.”

Another said: “And yet you’re expected to get up and walk around a few hours after I still can’t believe I done it afterwards and and years later I still get twinges of pain on my scar.”

What is a Caesarean birth?

A c-section is also known as a Caesarean. It is an operation carried out to take your baby out of the womb.

The NHS explains the cut that is made is usually around 10 to 20cm long and is mostly done under spinal or epidural anaesthetic where the parent is awake throughout but numbed from lower part of their body.