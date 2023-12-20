Everything You Need To Know About RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bring back our girls! RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 has left a gaping hole (ahem) in our hearts since it finished, but fortunately DragCon is now just around the corner.

So with it less than a month away, what can expect as all things RuPaul’s Drag Race descends on London in January?

When and where is RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024?

RuPaul’s DragCon UK takes place at ExCeL London on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th January, with After Hours Parties featuring some of your favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The newly crowned Ginger Johnson and entire cast of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5 will kick things off on Friday evening, followed by a celebration of Global Drag with Global Glamazons on Saturday.

Which drag queens will be at the event?

2024 will be the biggest DragCon lineup ever and will see over 180 queens bring drag excellence to the UK.

Queens confirmed to attend RuPaul’s DragCon UK so far include US winners Jaida Essence Hall and Aquaria, UK favourites Lawrence Chaney, Black Peppa, Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo, as well as international stars such as Pagina Heels and Hannah Conda.

What about Michelle Visage?

Oh yes, Mother will be in attendance. RuPaul’s Drag Race judge superstar Michelle Visage will also host the first-ever WOW Presents Plus live broadcast, LIVE from the Pink Carpet, and give global fans a close look at the hottest action from The Queen’s Walk. She’ll be getting the juicy scoop with the all-important carpet-side interviews – we can’t wait to get the tea.

Michelle Visage said: “Dragcon’s Pink Carpet is the Met Gala of drag excellence! I am so excited to host the first live broadcast in WOW Presents Plus herstory. We are going to share the fashion eleganza from your favourite queens globally for the very first time LIVE. These queens better bring it, because the world will be watching.”

Will RuPaul be there?

Just days before the 75th Primetime Emmy® Awards, where RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated in an impressive 9 categories, Mama Ru will be passing the baton over to his best judy Michelle Visage in his absence – so sorry to any attendees hoping to catch a glimpse of Ru!

What are the opening times?

General Admission Attendees

○ Saturday 13th January - 10:00 to 18:00

○ Sunday 14th January - 10:00 to 17:00

● VIP All Star Attendees

○ Saturday 13th January - 9:00 to 18:00

○ Sunday 14th January - 9:00 to 17:00

● After Hours* (Separately Ticketed Events)

○ Friday 12th January - 19:00 to 21:00 (Kick Off)

○ Saturday 13th January - 19:00 to 21:00

How do I get tickets to DragCon UK?

The largest celebration of drag culture returns to the UK at London ExCeL on 13th and 14th January 2024, with prices starting from just £40 for a General Admission Single Day pass. For updates and to book tickets to RuPaul’s DragCon UK, please visit: https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/.