LIFESTYLE

Everything You Need To Know About Smear Tests

Recent figures show that cervical screening rates among all ages are at their lowest for two decades. Almost one in three women aged 25 to 64 have not had a smear test within the time frame the NHS recommends. Many women do not feel comfortable going for the pap smear, even though the checks have shown to dramatically reduce the chance of developing cervical cancer. Learn more about what the test entails and how often you need to go.