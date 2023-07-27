BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Anyonr who suffers from erectile dysfunction (ED) will tell you it’s not a fun experience. There’s so much pressure to perform well in the bedroom, having erectile dysfunction can seriously affect our confidence.

Erectile dysfunction is commonly associated with older people however, a recent study conducted by UK Meds revealed that many people with penises aged 30-39 are the most likely to experience ED or know someone who does.

Though younger people are being diagnosed with the condition, there’s still a lack of education related to ED. This is why the experts at UK Meds have put together the top 10 least-known causes of erectile dysfunction, aiming to address the lack of knowledge and eliminate the stigma associated with the condition.

Here are the top 10 least known causes of erectile dysfunction.

Medication Side Effects

Some medications, including antidepressants, antihistamines (yup, another thing you can thank pollen for..) and blood pressure drugs, can have a side effect of causing or worsening erectile dysfunction. As 8 million people are estimated to be using antidepressant medication in the UK, it’s likely to be a potential side effect for some.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterised by interrupted breathing. It can lead to oxygen deprivation and stress, impacting erectile function.

Hormonal Imbalances

Hormonal imbalances, particularly low testosterone levels, can significantly affect sexual function. Regular hormone level checks are important as they can help you identify and address any imbalances contributing to erectile difficulties.

Peyronie’s Disease

Peyronie’s disease involves the development of scar tissue within the penis, leading to curvature and potential difficulties in maintaining and developing an erection. It is more common among men over 40.

Cycling

You might be used to swelling or pain in your groin area after you’ve been cycling. This usually isn’t a problem, but excessive cycling, especially on a hard or narrow bicycle seat, can compress nerves and blood vessels in the perineal area, and you may find this can cause issues with erections. Using a well-padded seat and making proper cycling adjustments can prevent erectile dysfunction.

Substance Abuse

Substance abuse, including excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and illicit drug use, can all contribute to having issues in the bedroom.

This is because these substances disrupt the vascular system and affect nerve function, resulting in difficulties in achieving and maintaining an erection. If you think that overuse of any of these substances could be behind your erectile dysfunction, speak to your GP about reducing or stopping your consumption.

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease affects kidney function, leading to hormonal imbalances and vascular problems that contribute to erectile dysfunction. It can be caused by different factors including high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity.

Proper management of kidney disease, along with consultation with a healthcare professional, can help address any concerns.

Penile Injury or Trauma

Previous injuries or trauma to the penis can cause structural damage and impair normal erectile function. If you’ve suffered from trauma to your penis, seeking medical attention is important so you can ensure that there’s no long-lasting damage and to ensure accurate treatment.

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

Weak or dysfunctional pelvic floor muscles can impact erectile function by affecting blood flow and nerve signalling. The pelvic floor can be weakened by obesity, chronic bowel movement, heavy lifting, or chronic coughing from health problems. Pelvic floor exercises or physical therapy may help improve erectile function if you are a sufferer.

Psychological Factors

Psychological factors such as excessive stress, performance anxiety or unresolved relationship issues could be the reason for your erectile dysfunction.

Having conversations with your partner about this or addressing the issues that may be causing you additional stress is the first step to solving erectile dysfunction.