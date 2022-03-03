So, Should You Still Wear Face Masks On Flights?

SolStock via Getty Images

Before the pandemic, the thought of wearing a mask through long (or even short) WiFi-less plane journeys seemed taxing. But as Covid raged on, wearing face protection became the norm.

Now, however, one airline is harking back to the pre-pandemic days.

Jet2 has become the first airline to scrap the mandatory face mask requirement. Holidaymakers from England and Northern Ireland will be able to travel on the carrier without needing to cover their faces.

The move comes after coronavirus measures such as being required to wear masks on public transport, were lifted in England and Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales residents are still expected to carry on wearing the item.

While the requirement is lifted, the airline urged people to still carry a mask for their destination and recommended possibly wearing them on the plane.

A Jet 2 spokesperson said: “It is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask in England and Northern Ireland, including at our airports or onboard our aircraft.

“However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that customers continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and we remind customers that they will need to wear one when they get to their overseas destination.”

Ryanair said it also hopes to make the same move in the spring of this year.

But is it too early to eschew these precautionary methods?

We spoke to professor Gurch Randhawa, director of the University of Bedfordshire’s Institute for Health Research.

He tells us: “We have to accept that with an air-borne virus such as Covid-19 and with so many parts of the world still unvaccinated that there will be future variants and surges. Therefore, we need to ensure we maintain a robust defence strategy to Covid-19 – surveillance, vaccinations, testing, ventilation, masking, and developing Covid-19 treatments.”

He also points out that travellers are packed into small spaces, sitting in close proximity to one another.

“Wearing a mask while on a plane is a sensible protection measure as passengers are sat close together,” he says.

“Modelling studies have shown that risk of in-flight transmission is fairly low due to the air being frequently filtered on a plane. However, to minimise the risk of transmitting Covid-19, measures such as wearing a mask and symptom screening prior to travel are sensible precautions to keep in place. In the meantime, we need to redouble our efforts in ensuring vaccine availability across the world, especially in low income countries.”