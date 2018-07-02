Plus-Size Superhero Faith Is Getting Her Own Film

The Valiant Comics character will be brought to the big screen for the first time, as part of a deal Sony signed with the publisher back in 2015.

Sony are developing a film about plus-size superhero Faith Herbert , it has been revealed.

Deadline reports that Maria Melnik (‘American Gods’) will pen the movie and the hunt is on for a lead star.

The Hollywood publication has also revealed that two producers have been assigned to the project.

Faith - whose alter-ego is Zephyr - has tele-kinetic powers and made her comic book debut in 1992, as part of the Harbinger team.

Sony is currently gearing up for the release of another superhero film as Tom Hardy will make his ‘Venom’ debut this October.

Elsewhere the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going from strength to strength, with ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ both breaking numerous records when released this year.