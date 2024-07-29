Many fans described Simone Biles with the same one word on Sunday ― “tough.”
The US gymnastics great earned the praise during qualifying at the Paris Olympics.
Hobbled by a lower leg injury that she aggravated in practice just moments earlier, an unfazed Biles topped her group in all-around points, announcing to the world that she was back from a disappointing 2021 Olympics in which she withdrew from the team final and all-around due to mental health stress and a case of the twisties.
Despite facing sudden discomfort in her Paris debut that her coach described as a flare-up of calf pain, Biles got taped up and kept excelling.
“Simone Biles is tough,” one observer wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “She is the GOAT for a reason.”
Another commenter couldn’t just leave it at tough, writing, “Simone Biles is super tough ... she’s fighting through, and doing great!”
Check out other responses below: