Many fans described Simone Biles with the same one word on Sunday ― “tough.”

The US gymnastics great earned the praise during qualifying at the Paris Olympics.

Hobbled by a lower leg injury that she aggravated in practice just moments earlier, an unfazed Biles topped her group in all-around points, announcing to the world that she was back from a disappointing 2021 Olympics in which she withdrew from the team final and all-around due to mental health stress and a case of the twisties.

Despite facing sudden discomfort in her Paris debut that her coach described as a flare-up of calf pain, Biles got taped up and kept excelling.

“Simone Biles is tough,” one observer wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “She is the GOAT for a reason.”

Another commenter couldn’t just leave it at tough, writing, “Simone Biles is super tough ... she’s fighting through, and doing great!”

Check out other responses below:

Simone Biles nails her landing on the uneven bars with the injured calf, runs to the edge of the platform, waves to the crowd, thrilled. She's tough. She's going to be first by a lot in the all-around. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) July 28, 2024

Simone Biles will always be famous. Dealing with an injury at the Olympics and having fun & finding joy while pushing through it. What an icon 👑 pic.twitter.com/eBz9er8Zta — Blind Landing Podcast (@BlindLandingPod) July 28, 2024

Simone Biles is my hero. She is strong. She is brave. She is tough. She is beautiful. She is fierce. She is delicate. She is the greatest. And that’s on that. — Joy #MFFL (@joyfulmavsfan) July 28, 2024

Bravery, strength, strong, determined. Wow. Simone Biles is tough. She is the GOAT for a reason. — Court (@TEvermore93) July 28, 2024