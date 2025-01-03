'Far Too Long To Wait': Ministers Slammed As Social Care Reforms Delayed Until 2028

Elderly residents sit a communal area in a residential care home in Bridgwater. Anna Barclay via Getty Images

Ministers have been criticised after it emerged long-promised reforms to social care have been delayed by at least another three years.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has set up an independent commission as a first step towards eventually setting up a National Care Service.

Advertisement

It will be headed up by Baroness Casey and begin its work next spring before delivering a final report in 2028.

Streeting said he hoped the independent peer will be able to build a “national consensus” on the best way to help the elderly and disabled in the future.

He said: “In the first six months of this government, work has already begun on stabilising the care sector, investing in prevention, and in carers and care workers.

Advertisement

“The investment and reforms we’re announcing today will help to modernise social care, get it working more closely with the NHS, and help deliver our plan for change.

“But our ageing society, with costs of care set to double in the next 20 years, demands longer term action.”

Experts warned, however, that the government’s timetable is still too long for the scale of the challenge facing the adult social care sector.

Advertisement

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive at The King’s Fund, said: “The current timetable to report by 2028 is far too long to wait for people who need social care, and their families.”

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said: “This announcement acknowledges the decade-long crisis in social care, but it risks becoming yet another report that gathers dust while the sector crumbles.

“This commission will simply confirm what we already know – how many more reports must we endure before action is taken?”

Advertisement

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at The Health Foundation, said: “The adult social care system in England desperately needs reform after decades of political neglect and underfunding, so the government’s promise of a plan for social care is welcome.

“But we have been here before. The past three decades have seen a long line of reports and reviews making recommendations for social care reform, including from government commissions like the one announced today. The result has been delays and broken promises.

“Today’s announcement suggests it may be three years before we see recommendations for longer term reform, including to the broken funding system for social care.

Advertisement

“This risks history repeating itself, with reforms not being implemented and people continuing to suffer.”

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, chair of the health and social care committee, warned against “kicking the can down the road”.

She said: “We urge bravery and courage from the Government and all political parties to work together to act boldly and urgently.

Advertisement

“We are concerned that any further delay perpetuates the hardship for individuals and their families, as well as the cost to the NHS and local authorities.”

Meanwhile, the government has also announced a further £86 million for the disabilities facilities grant, which allows people to apply for funding to carry out work such as widening doors, improving access, installing ramps or stairlifts, or building an extension.

That brings the annual total to £711 million and ministers think around 7,800 more elderly and disabled people could benefit.

Advertisement