Fat Bear Week Celebrates Alaska's Most Flab-ulous In A Bruin Bulge-Off

May the chonkiest win!

Fat Bear Week pits the brown bears of Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve against each other in a contest to determine the most pleasingly plump.

It’s all in fun, of course, to celebrate the beauty and health of the bears, who are porking out on salmon to prepare for the hibernation ahead. Bears can lose up to a third of their weight in their winter slumber, so it’s important that they gorge to stay gorgeous.

Katmai has posted the March Madness-like bracket and already tabulated a few winners. But it isn’t too late to vote for winners in the later rounds. The competition crowns its most corpulent on Fat Bear Tuesday on October 5.

Good luck to all the ursine contenders and remember: no gain, no reign!