Father Of 14-Year-Old Who Died By Suicide Claims Instagram 'Helped Kill Her'

The father of a 14-year-old girl who died by suicide has claimed the social media site Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, “helped kill my daughter”. Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in November 2017 after showing “no obvious signs” of severe mental health issues. Her family later discovered she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide. Molly’s father, Ian Russell, claimed the algorithms used by Instagram enabled Molly to view more harmful content, possibly contributing to her death.

“I have no doubt that Instagram helped kill my daughter. She had so much to offer and that’s gone,” Russell told the BBC. In a statement on Wednesday he said the family is keen to raise awareness of “the harmful and disturbing content” that is freely available to young people online. “Not only that, but the social media companies, through their algorithms, expose young people to more and more harmful content, just from one click on one post,” he said. “In the same way that someone who has shown an interest in a particular sport may be shown more and more posts about that sport, the same can be true of topics such as self-harm or suicide.”

It’s important to remember suicide is a complex issue and can rarely be attributed to one single thing. The Samaritans also warn against over-simplifying the causes or ‘perceived triggers’ for it. An inquest into Molly’s death is expected later this year. An Instagram spokesperson said: “Our thoughts go out to Molly’s family and anyone dealing with the issues raised in this report. “We do not allow content that promotes or glorifies eating disorders, self-harm or suicide and work hard to remove it. “However, for many young people, discussing their mental health journey or connecting with others who have battled similar issues, is an important part of their recovery. This is why we don’t remove certain content and instead offer people looking at, or posting it, support when they might need it most.”

