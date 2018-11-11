Femen Protesters Jumped Out In Front Of Donald Trump's Car En Route To Armistice Ceremony

At least one Femen protester ran out towards President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he travelled to join world leaders at the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris.

The women, who were topless, had slogans written on them including “Fake”, “Peace” and “Fake Peacemakers” as they broke through barriers on the Champs-Élysées.

Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.