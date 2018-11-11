Femen Protesters Jumped Out In Front Of Donald Trump's Car En Route To Armistice Ceremony

At least one Femen protester ran out towards President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he travelled to join world leaders at the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris.
The women, who were topless, had slogans written on them including “Fake”, “Peace” and “Fake Peacemakers” as they broke through barriers on the Champs-Élysées.
Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.
The French branch of the feminist activist group, which famously interrupts some high profile political events, tweeted after the security breach: “A Femen activist in front of Trump’s car, going up the Champs Elysees, denouncing the hypocrisy of this November 11th ceremony.”
The group was established 10 years ago and aims to protect women’s rights.
President Trump was among dozens of leaders attending the centennial anniversary ceremony.
Most of the other leaders travelled together, from the Elysee Palace, but President Trump arrived on his own.