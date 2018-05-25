Tatty Devine X Fawcett Society Necklaces Are Our New Feminist Jewellery Crush

You can now wear the words of suffragist Millicent Fawcett close to your heart, thanks to a collaboration between Tatty Devine and The Fawcett Society.

The British jewellery brand and women’s rights charity have teamed up to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the first women in Britain securing the right to vote, by producing a covetable kitsch jewellery collection featuring feminist slogans including ‘Nevertheless She Persisted’ and ‘Equal Pay Now’.

Some items are a direct homage to Millicent herself, to commemorate the first ever statute of a woman in Parliament Square, which was unveiled on 24 August. The statute of Millicent holding a placard stating ‘Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere’ - words she wrote after the death of suffragette Emily Davison - was designed by artist Gillian Wearing and the collection has Wearing’s approval.

″The pieces are both fun as well as having deeper political messages. It’s great that a donation from each sale will go to the Fawcett Society. I am a huge fan and cannot wait to wear this new jewellery,” she said.