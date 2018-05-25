Tatty Devine X Fawcett Society Necklaces Are Our New Feminist Jewellery Crush

You can now wear the words of suffragist Millicent Fawcett close to your heart, thanks to a collaboration between Tatty Devine and The Fawcett Society.
The British jewellery brand and women’s rights charity have teamed up to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the first women in Britain securing the right to vote, by producing a covetable kitsch jewellery collection featuring feminist slogans including ‘Nevertheless She Persisted’ and ‘Equal Pay Now’.
Some items are a direct homage to Millicent herself, to commemorate the first ever statute of a woman in Parliament Square, which was unveiled on 24 August. The statute of Millicent holding a placard stating ‘Courage Calls to Courage Everywhere’ - words she wrote after the death of suffragette Emily Davison - was designed by artist Gillian Wearing and the collection has Wearing’s approval.
″The pieces are both fun as well as having deeper political messages. It’s great that a donation from each sale will go to the Fawcett Society. I am a huge fan and cannot wait to wear this new jewellery,” she said.
The collection will be available from 5 June, with items costing between £30 to £35, with £3 from each sale going to The Fawcett Society. It will be available to buy at www.tattydevine.com as well as in the Tatty Devine stores in London’s Covent Garden and Brick Lane.
“Millicent Fawcett dedicated her life to securing women the vote, and we are proud to continue our work in her name. Now you can help us keep her legacy alive by campaigning for the rights of women and girls everywhere. Wear your piece with pride,” said Sam Smethers, Fawcett Society chief executive.
Take a look at the collection below:
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine
-
Tatty Devine