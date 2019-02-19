Fern Britton Reveals She Was Assaulted By Man Straight After Interviewing Him On TV

The former This Morning host said she was attacked in a lift by the unnamed man when she worked for Television South in the 80s and 90s.

Fern Britton has revealed she was once assaulted by a man she had just interviewed on television.

Fern, who is currently touring the UK in the Calendar Girls musical, told The Mirror: “I remember doing a television show when I worked for TVS. I was in a lift with a man I’d just interviewed.

“He suddenly jumped me and started snogging me. I asked him what on earth he thought he was doing. But it didn’t seem to shame him into stopping.

“The fact remains the most privileged person on the planet is still the white male.

“But unless they can feel as uncomfortable as single women do walking home at night in the dark or getting into a taxi alone, there’s always going to be that gap in ­understanding.

“Is the pendulum beginning to swing back in the other direction? Yes, it is. But there’s still a long way to go.”