Fifth Harmony have announced that they’re going their separate ways, six years after being put together on the US version of ‘The X Factor’.
The girl group broke the news on Monday (19 March), announcing that they were planning to take a “hiatus” from Fifth Harmony in order to “pursue solo endeavours”.
Explaining their decision, they said: “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.”
The band also confirmed that they’ll be going ahead with their scheduled live performances, before separating for an indefinite break.
Last year, the group released their third album, ‘Fifth Harmony’, their first collection as a four-piece, following the departure of former band member Camila Cabello a year earlier.
Since her departure from 5H, Camila has reached number one on both sides of the Atlantic with her solo track, ‘Havana’.
The band has also enjoyed success as a four-piece, scooping Best Pop Video for their Gucci Mane collaboration ‘Down’ at last year’s VMAs, where they also delivered one of the performances of the night.
All four members of Fifth Harmony have released solo material in recent times, with Lauren Jauregui collaborating with Halsey on ‘Strangers’, a track which was hailed as a “long-overdue bisexual milestone in mainstream music” by a writer for Billboard.
Meanwhile, Dinah Jane featured on the RedOne track ‘Boom Boom’, Ally Brooke’s vocals were used on the Lost Kings song ‘Look At Us Now’ and Normani Hamilton’s duet with Khalid features on the soundtrack to the upcoming teen movie, ‘Love, Simon’.
Watch the video for Fifth Harmony’s signature song, ‘Work From Home’ below: