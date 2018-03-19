Fifth Harmony have announced that they’re going their separate ways, six years after being put together on the US version of ‘The X Factor’.

The girl group broke the news on Monday (19 March), announcing that they were planning to take a “hiatus” from Fifth Harmony in order to “pursue solo endeavours”.

Explaining their decision, they said: “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.”