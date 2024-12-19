Alexander Spatari via Getty Images When traveling, explore the local cuisine.

Finding a place to eat when you’re traveling can be tricky if you don’t know a few secrets. It can be tough to trust online reviews, and depending on the various cravings of those you’re traveling with, there can be a lot of pressure to find a crowd-pleaser.

Sure, it’s easy to do a Google search for nearby restaurants or just eat at the hotel where you’re staying. It can also be reliable and comfortable to dine at a chain restaurant where you know the menu and quality of the food. “This is, of course, the last thing you want to do when exploring and trying new cultures and destinations — and the last thing I want to do as a food and beverage writer,” said Aly Walansky, a freelance food and travel journalist.

“I may love a chain restaurant on occasion when at home, but when traveling, I want to try new things and explore new flavours and cooking styles through the locals,” she added. Getting out to walk around and explore the place you’re visiting may lead you to delicious cuisine.

“Personally, I’m constantly reading and curious about new happenings within hospitality and, when I get to a new place, I love to get out and walk around to explore,” said Lauren Wilt, the USA CEO of Quintessentially, which offers concierge, strategic insight, event and marketing services. “New places are so much fun to try, and I also love timeless classics. When I decide where to eat when traveling, it’s through cross-referencing all this information to choose the perfect spot for the occasion and planning ahead as much as possible.”

To help you find new places to eat while traveling, three travel experts provided their best tips on how to discover new dishes and flavours in the city you’re visiting.

Refine your Google searches.

“Using Google effectively is key,” said Jonathan Alder, founder and CEO of Jonathan Travels. “For instance, when exploring a city in Europe, I skip the avant-garde or fancy spots and focus on finding the most traditional local cuisine. Searching for ‘best local’ or ‘traditional restaurants near me’ and diving into reviews is a great way to uncover authentic, smaller cafés serving genuine, down-to-earth food.”

Walansky says she’ll open her Google Maps app and search for “cheap eats near” and see what pops up. “But honestly, some of the best spots won’t pop up that way,” she said, adding that you can also try open source apps and websites. For example, head to Reddit and search “best food in [location]” and you’ll come across real people’s opinions and discussions on this topic.

Talk to hotel concierges.

Hotel concierges are great resources while traveling, as they’re able to help you secure dinner reservations and most likely have a number of restaurant recommendations tailored to your preferences. “The concierge not only will have local insights providing dining experiences that may not be your everyday, but they will also have connections to top restaurant groups that are in high demand during peak travel times,” Wilt said.

Alder says hotel concierges’ “local expertise often centers on dining near the property, making them an invaluable resource for meals.”

He added, “While I wouldn’t rely on hotels for tours or transfers, when it comes to dining, they truly shine.”

Talk to locals.

To find out what the locals are eating, Walansky said it’s best to go to the locals themselves. “I’m not doing online research or reading articles to find new spots, but I’m talking to the people I meet — Uber drivers, flight attendants who visit the area often on layovers, people who I meet in hotels and bars. Those are the ones who have tried out the spots and tend to be great resources.”

When you’re exploring a new place, Walansky recommends taking a look at what’s busy. “If you are in an Italian piazza and one spot has a line to get in and another doesn’t, you know the one you want to try! You want the spots that seem busy with locals, not just other tourists.”

Ask a travel agent.

If you’re using a travel agent to plan your upcoming trip, ask them for restaurant recommendations. They can help you narrow down exact locations that serve the type of food you’re interested in trying throughout your trip. This can be helpful during the times where indecisiveness kicks in and you can’t pick between various options.

“One of the best perks of using a travel agent is their firsthand experience — they’ve often visited that destination and can personally recommend restaurants they’ve loved, tailored to what you’re looking for, ensuring an incredible dining experience,” Alder said.