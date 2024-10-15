Here's What Jack O'Lanterns Originally Looked Like And Now My Dreams Are Haunted

via Associated Press

I’ve been reading recently about how the UK suddenly seems much more interested in Halloween than it was a couple of years ago.

I’m glad ― coming from Ireland, where I feel spooky season is a bigger deal, I’ve found myself missing trick-or-treaters, themed parties, and pumpkins.

Perhaps that’s because the holiday has its origins in Ireland’s Oíche Shamhna, or Samhain, where the walls between this world and the next are said to be extra-thin.

The holiday’s huge success in the US meant parts of the American customs got drip-fed back to Ireland, but some traditions like delicious báirín breac (barmbrack) lasted.

One change I appreciate, however, is the shift from pumpkin jack-o’-lanterns to, oh, let’s say our historic haunted turnip heads.

What?

Yep ― according to the National Museum of Ireland, we used to carve turnips to create “scary” lanterns.

“Candles were placed inside the turnips and they were used to frighten people on the night of 31 October,” their site reads.

Another video from the museum says they could be made from potatoes too.

“The pumpkin that is prevalent today is an American development of this Irish tradition.”

Special crosses were also created during the festival and placed over peoples’ doors to protect homes.

Oíche Shamhna is sort of like Samhain Eve ― the night we now know as Halloween (31 October) was a spooky lead-up to the festival.

In fact Halloween got its name from the Feast of All Saints (The Hallowed Ones).

Some would dress in terrifying sheep’s wool and horse hair masks.

Why are they called Jack O’ Lanterns?

According to the National Museum of Ireland, the name is meant to refer to an actual Jack.

“The term, Jack o’ Lanterns, takes its name from the folktale about Jack, who was welcome neither in Heaven or Hell and was destined to wander the countryside forever, with just a lantern to light the way,” they wrote.

